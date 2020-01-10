Warrant: Mom left infant who drowned in tub for ‘me time’

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) – An 11-month-old Tennessee boy left in a bathtub without supervision has died and his mother is facing charges of murder and abuse after telling authorities she left the child to have some “me time.”

A hospital spokeswoman says the boy died Friday morning.

An arrest warrant says 32-year-old Lindsee Leonardo told police she left the boy and a 23-month-old sibling in the tub Wednesday so she could smoke a cigarette and have some “me time.

” She told police she was away for about 10 minutes and returned to find the child floating on his back and not breathing.

The toddler wasn’t injured.