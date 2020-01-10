Volkswagen hiring another 380 workers on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Volkswagen is hiring now for its upcoming production of the Atlas line of vehicles.

The auto giant is looking for some 380 new employees and contractor Aerotek will be doing on-site interviews at the Enterprise south plant conference center on Saturday from 9 until noon.

- Advertisement -

The company is looking for workers experienced in machine operations, warehousing and logistics.

They will part of the team working on the new Atlas Cross Sport SUV ‘s.

The new round of hiring will push the number of employees at the Chattanooga plant past 4000.

Preparations are also underway to eventually built electric vehicles in Chattanooga.