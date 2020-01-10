TWRA reports invasive Silver Carp now in Chickamauga Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We have told you that the scourge of southern fisheries was headed our way.

Now the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports that the dreaded Silver Carp is here.

You’ve probably seen the videos of the fish jumping around boats in the dozens.

The carp from Asia have been moving up the Tennessee River system.

On Friday, the TWRA got a report that one was caught in Chickamauga Lake back in October.

Fisherman Dustin Hinkle says the fish jumped into his boat as he put his trolling motor in the water near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.

Hinkle says he saw another 15-20 fish near the surface in a feeding frenzy.

The Agency hasn’t gotten any more reports since then.

But TWRA’s Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator Cole Harety says “This is an excellent reminder to report carp sightings from East Tennessee, where carp are not already known to be established.”

“We encourage anyone reporting to include photos, location information, and if possible keep a fish frozen to share with TWRA.”

Reports can be made by calling the nearest TWRA regional office, or by emailing ANS.TWRA@tn.gov.

Biologists say that the invasive carp are devouring food sources for our native carp and other fishes.

“TWRA has been working with multiple partners to limit the spread and impact of invasive Asian carp in Tennessee,” said Frank Fiss, TWRA Fisheries Chief. “This new observation demonstrates the urgency of the issue.”