Top Ranked Cleveland Wrestling Beats Rival Bradley Central

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) In one of the premiere high school wrestling rivalries, top ranked Cleveland beat third ranked Bradley Central 42-27 on Thursday night at Bradley Central high school. The Blue Raiders opened the match with four consecutive pins, including Nate Schilling, who pinned Bradley Central’s Knox Watson in 32 seconds. The Bears Tyrone McDonald finally got the Bears on the board. He wrestled up from 170 to 195-pounds, and he got the win over Riley Harris. Bradley Central heavyweight Austin McClure recorded the Bears first pin, but Bradley Central could not overcome that early deficit as they fall 42-27.