Swanson and Foltynewicz Among Six Braves to Agree to One Year Contracts

ATLANTA (AP) – Shortstop Dansby Swanson and right-hander Mike Foltynewicz were among six Atlanta Braves who agreed to one-year contracts and avoided salary arbitration. Swanson agreed at $3.15 million and Foltynewicz at $6,425,000. Also reaching deals were outfielder Adam Duvall at $3.25 million, right-hander Luke Jackson at $1,825,000, infielder Johan Camargo at $1.7 million and left-hander Grant Dayton at $655,000. The team did not reach an agreement and now faces arbitration with right-hander Shane Greene, who was 0-1 with a 4.01 ERA in 27 games.

