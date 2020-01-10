Suspected Tobacco thief in a white hood charged in Bradley County

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – After a six month investigation, Bradley County detectives have arrested a suspect for several convenience store burglaries.

They say it wasn’t difficult to link the cases.

The first break-in happened in July, followed by two more in October.

In each case, the thief used the same, unique white mask and took hundreds of dollars worth of tobacco products.

The break came when another county got a tip that Deshawn Mitchell Rudd was bogging stores throughout East Tennessee.

The name was shared throughout the region.

Rudd was caught in December up in Knox County after another convenience store burglary.

Officers there found evidence in his vehicle linking him to the Bradley County cases.

Rudd faces Theft and Vandalism charges in Bradley County plus investigations in other counties.