Neighbors react to Highway 27 shooting

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Neighbors are reacting, after a car chase ended in a shooting on Highway 27.

People who live in a neighborhood off Highway 27 heard a commotion last night. Some thought it was fireworks.

“It wasn’t a holiday or anything, so what was going on and I tried to identify it and came out and I didn’t see anything in the sky. And then right after that lots of noises and police car and ambulance and so it really made me wondering what was going,” Mizuho Nishitani-Scott said.

What she heard was actually gunshots. A neighbor’s security camera captured the noise.

Others saw police in the area.

“I looked out my window and I saw two cop cars going down Old Dayton Pike there, going towards Red Bank. I didn’t know what was happening,” Eddie Johnson said.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office, at around 7 pm yesterday troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop.

They say the suspect, Cody Seals, did not pull over. They say Seals fired gunshots while moving. Troopers fired back.

The troopers involved were Trooper Khalat Ghazie and Trooper Rich Thomas. Trooper Ghazie was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Seals was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Neighbors feared the outcome might be worse.

“I am glad to hear no shots were fired into a house or nothing like that,” Johnson said.

They say this is out of the ordinary for the area.

“Our neighborhood is really quiet, so it was my first time to encounter something like that,” Nishitani-Scott said.

Seals has not been charged yet.