Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard Ties Program Record With 43 Points in Win Over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Rhyne Howard scored a program-tying 43 points and No. 14 Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71. Howard, whose previous scoring high of 37 came Sunday in a win over Tennessee, bested that with 14-of-21 shooting, tying her career best for the third time with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts. Her scoring total tied Jennifer O’Neill, who had 43 against Baylor on Dec. 6, 2013. The former Bradley Central high school star added a team-high six rebounds plus five steals. She’s the first player in program history with at least 25 points in five straight games. Jasmine Walker and Ariyah copeland scored 15 points each for Alabama.

