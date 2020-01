HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 12-thousand block of Nee Cee Drive.

Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services transported the child to a local hospital.

The child’s condition is not known at this time.

Detectives are processing the scene and conducting the initial investigation.