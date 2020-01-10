Heisman Winners Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry Expected to Shine Saturday

An NFL record five Heisman Trophy winners are expected to suit up in Saturday’s playoff game between Tennessee and Baltimore.

But the Heisman headliners are the Titans Derrick Henry and the Ravens Lamar Jackson.

Both players have turned into dynamic offensive weapons.

When it comes to the question of scheming up Lamar Jackson, apparently there’s no answer.

Reporter:”Mike with your defensive background and Dean Pees plus the way your defense has been playing the last couple of weeks. Hoe much does that maybe help when you are facing the challenge of trying to defend the Ravens and what they’ve done offensively?”

Said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel:”You think Dean and I could stop him hug?”

Good luck. Jackson threw for over 3,100 yards this season, and he ran for just over 1,200 yards, setting the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.

Said Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees:”I think he’s kind of in a class by himself. Be honest with you. I think running wise he’s a phenomenal runner.”

Said Vrabel:”To be able to sit there and watch him just improvise and make plays when there’s guys there. Not sure that’s how they drew up the play, but that’s what this league is about. Guys going out there and making plays. He’s a special player.”

You hold your breath when Lamar Jackson takes off, and when Derrick Henry gets rollin’, you hope he doesn’t knock your breath out.

Said Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale:”Like I said. He’s a big man that carries the football. For all of those that played football. he’s that guy who had to wear the red stripe on his helmet because he didn’t make weight.” (laughter)

Henry led the NFL in rushing this year, and he’s coming off a Titans playoff record 182 yards rushing against New England.

Said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh:”He’s very unique. You’d be hard pressed to say who he’s like right now. He’s kind of his own guy the way he runs. Does a great job with it.”

Said Martindale:”He’s like one of those guys the kids create on Madden. He shouldn’t be that big and be able to run like he runs. Obviously we are going to have to bring our lunch pail to work and just go play football with him.”