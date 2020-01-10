Family’s home burns down right after birth of their child

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire destroyed the Blevins’ home right before Christmas.

“I honestly thought it was a nightmare,” Jessica Blevins said.

- Advertisement -

Blevins was at the hospital when she found out.

She had just given birth to her fifth child.

“We were supposed to come home that day and we didn’t have a home to go to,” Blevins said.

It was the house they were looking forward to raising their family in.

The home was bought by Jessica’s husband’s great-grandparents in 1918.

The family had been living there for over a year.

Now, they’re just doing what they can to try to move forward after the difficult loss.

“We haven’t really been able to just enjoy Christmas or having a brand new baby that we tried for three years for, so it’s been really devastating to just be able to embrace the new baby into the family, having to start over from scratch,” Blevins said.

She said that they have gotten some community support.

Their church has been taking donations and people have been raising money for the family.

“It’s been really overwhelming,” Blevins said.

Blevins sends a thank you to the people who have helped, but adds they still have a long way to go.

There is an account set up for donations at the Mountain Valley Bank to help the Blevins recover.