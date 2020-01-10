Attorney asks to move Janet Hinds trial

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Attorney for Janet Hinds has filed a motion asking for a change of venue in her case.

Hinds is charged with voluntary manslaughter of Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger on a rainy night.

He was out of his vehicle checking on a manhole cover when he was hit by a vehicle, which then left the scene.

Attorney Ben McGowan sites massive publicity on her arrest and prosecution.

His motion sites news coverage and social media comments attacking Hinds.

So he wants to move the trial to another county and then sequester the jury.