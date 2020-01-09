Woman concerned after bullets go through her home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman is concerned after bullets went through her home in Chattanooga.

Karlen Eaton looked at the damage done to her home on Oak Street. There are bullet holes in her window. She lives with her sister. She says someone fired shots at the place on Tuesday night.

“We heard this terrific noise. It sounded like an explosion or fireworks or something going off,” Eaton said.

The bullets even went inside.

“We just don’t know what has been going on. We have just been amazed at what has happened to us. We just can’t quite understand why,” Eaton said.

She is thankful no one was hurt.

“I give all praises to the lord. I am telling you a bullet does not have any eyes,” Eaton said.

Pastor Jeffrey Wilson, with New United Baptist Church, came to check on them.

“These ladies are good ladies. They are Christian ladies. They are senior citizens. Mrs. Eaton was an educator, most of her career, and these ladies have nothing to do with anything that goes on in the street,” Wilson said.

He says we have to do better.

“When you get to a place in society where people are sitting in their home and bullets come flying in and just thank God that non one was hurt, physically hurt, there are some emotional scars here and some fear, but it is just not a good place and it is very sad,” Wilson said.

While she wants the people responsible caught, she doesn’t have hatred towards them.

“I am praying for them. I don’t want any bad repercussions or anything will come from this,” Eaton said.

No arrest have been made in this case. If you have any information, contact Chattanooga Police.