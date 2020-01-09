Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – January 9th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Dry Weather Continues For Awhile, But Unsettled Weather Is Ahead, Especially Late Saturday!



Clear skies will continue through the morning. It will be seasonably cold again and frosty this morning with lows in the upper 20’s & low 30’s.

After morning sunshine, some more clouds moving in for Thursday afternoon. Continued dry and pleasant with highs in the low 60’s.

Overnight Tonight: Becoming cloudy again, and not as cool with lows in the upper 40’s. Cloudy and breezy Friday with highs back in the low & mid 60’s, with showers becoming likely late into Friday night.

Breezy and warm Saturday with scattered showers and a few potentially strong storms moving in from the West. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. Partly cloudy and drier for Sunday with more unsettled and wet weather expected for the beginning of next week.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. Our temperatures will remain significantly above our seasonal norms on both sides of the clock!

