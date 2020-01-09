Vols OL Trey Smith Returning For Senior Year on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith says he will return to school for his senior year after making a successful comeback from a career-threatening medical issue to earn first-team, all-Southeastern Conference honors this year. Smith played all 13 games for Tennessee and made 12 starts at left guard. He said the NFL draft advisory board had recommended that he return to school. Smith says he’s on track to graduate in May. He made a successful comeback after blood clots were discovered on his lungs in February 2018.

