Tributes to victim of Ooltewah shooting

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Many are remembering a Ooltewah man who was shot and killed in front of his home on Tuesday night.

People who knew Patrick Godwin say he was a kind person.

Organizations are also recognizing him.

The Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga posted a tribute to Godwin on Facebook.

They say their sympathies are with his family and friends.

According to them, Patrick was a genuine soul who volunteered to style hair at many early years of their Dare to Dance fundraiser.

They say he helped calm many nerves before photo shoots and the big event.

The shooting happened on Horseshoe Bend Lane.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the homicide investigation.

So far no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.