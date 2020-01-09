“Saved By The Bell” reboot adds transgender actress

Actress Josie Totah has been cast to star alongside Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley in the new “Saved By The Bell” reboot, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The new series takes a look at Bayside High after an influx of students arrive from low-income schools that were closed by California Governor Zack Morris, formerly played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Totah, 18, who announced she is transgender in a 2018 Time magazine essay, has appeared in the Mindy Kaling-produced “Champions,” Disney Channel’s “Jessie,” and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” She most recently had a recurring role in Netflix’s “No Good Nick.”

Josie Jay Totah seen March 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre / Getty

In the reboot, Totah is said to play a cheerleader both loved — and feared — by her fellow students.

Gosselaar is said to be in talks to reprise his role as Zack Morris, while Lopez and Berkley are said to be returning as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

The series will stream on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, which is set to launch in April.

