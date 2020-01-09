Lady Vols Crush Ole Miss 84-28

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Rennia Davis had 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and No. 23 Tennessee beat Mississippi 84-28, limiting the Rebels to their fewest points in program history. It was Tennessee’s largest margin of victory against a Southeastern Conference opponent since it beat Alabama 110-45 on Jan. 6, 2011 and was Mississippi’s second-largest margin of defeat ever. The Lady Vols beat Ole Miss by 67 points (119-52) on Feb. 8, 2001. The Rebels previous low for points in a game was 36.

