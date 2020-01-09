Suspect and trooper shot in Highway 27 police chase

UPDATE: THP attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop. The chase headed north on Highway 27. Officers exchanged gunfire with the fleeing vehicle. At one point the vehicle crossed the median while shooting. Trooper Khalat Ghazi was hit and suffered minor injuries. The fleeing suspect was Cody Seals. He was shot, crashed and is now in stable condition. Seals is from Corryton, Tennessee.

_______

- Advertisement -

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have shut down Highway 27 after an incident early this evening.

They were chasing a vehicle which came to a conclusion on the Highway.

Police are not giving out details yet on what happened, but we have received security camera video from a nearby home on which you can hear multiple gun shots.

We do know that Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County deputies and Tennessee State Troopers were involved in the “crash.”

27 is now closed from Highway 153 to the Signal Mountain Boulevard exit.