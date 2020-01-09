Dawgs OL Cade Mays Will Transfer After Father Files Lawsuit Against Georgia

Georgia sophomore offensive lineman Cade Mays is planning to transfer. Mays’ exit comes after Georgia has had three linemen announce plans to enter the NFL draft. Mays’ attorney, Tom Mars, says Mays will have a strong case to be granted immediate eligibility in 2020. Mars accuses Georgia of leaking news that Mays’ father, Kevin Mays, filed a lawsuit against Georgia in December. The lawsuit comes about two years after Kevin Mays lost part of his little finger after it got caught in a folding chair at an event for recruits at Sanford Stadium. The Georgia athletic association denies leaking news of the lawsuit.

