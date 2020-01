CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’re learning more about the new Dave & Buster’s coming to Chattanooga.

Company officials say they’re looking to open the new location at Hamilton Place Mall on March 16.

The 30,000 square foot building features an arcade with tons of games, and a sports bar with dozens of HDTVs.

Dave & Buster’s wants to fill more than 200 jobs – from servers and bartenders, to game techs and hosts.

Those interested in applying should go to daveandbusters.com/careers.