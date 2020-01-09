Anakeesta theme park building the highest point in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tennessee (WDEF) – Gatlinburg’s newest theme park is already planning a major expansion.

Anakeesta owners today announced they are building a new observation tower in the middle of town.

The expansion also includes a new treehouse playground for kids and barbecue restaurant with a 360 degree view.

Construction has already begun on the observation tower.

It will become the tallest point in Gatlinburg.

The owners have always wanted to do more with the view.

Co-owner Bob Benz says “We all come to the mountains, we all want to see the mountains.”

“Few places give you a 360 degree view of the Smoky Mountains… Clingman’s Dome in the National Park, but there aren’t a lot of places,and this is going to be one of them.And it’s right, located right adjacent to downtown Gatlinburg, the highest structure in downtown Gatlinburg, and the only opportunity to get a 360 view, the only place to eat in a restaurant and look at Mount LeConte.”

Benz goes on to explain the allure of the new restaurant.

“The restaurant is really, really unique, because when you’re here in Gatlinburg, you come to the mountains, but where do you find a restaurant you can actually sit at and look out at the mountains? Well, you can eat here at the Smokehouse.The Smokehouse faces directly toward Mt. LeConte, gives spectacular views,it’s all glass-enclosed with vaulted wooden ceiling, very unique building, unique structure, going to be a great addition to Anakeesta.”

Anakeesta opened just two an a half years ago.