Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – January 8th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Dry For The Next Couple Of Days, But Don’t Put Away The Rain Gear – A Partially Wet Weekend Ahead !



Clear skies will continue through the morning. It will be cold again, with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. After a frosty start, lots of sunshine returns and a very nice afternoon, with highs back in the upper 50’s.

Mostly clear and chilly again, just not quite as cold, for Wednesday night, with lows in the lower 30’s by Thursday morning.

Some clouds moving in for Thursday, but still dry and mild for with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60. Increasing clouds Friday with highs back in the 60’s with some rain moving in late.

Breezy and warm Saturday with scattered showers and a few storms moving in from the West. Partly cloudy and drier for Sunday with more unsettled weather expected for the beginning of next week.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

