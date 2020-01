OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Ooltewah Tuesday evening.

It happened at a home on Horseshoe Bend Lane.

Investigators say Patrick Godwin was shot while standing in his front yard after coming home from work.

They do not have suspect information.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423-622-0022.