The Do’s and Dont’s to Hauling Equipment Through Freight.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Tuesday afternoon, traffic heading I-24 east bound was detoured because of a safety risk from an overpass Tuesday afternoon.

“Let me just say that Moore Road is safe. It is functional and safe. Also what we did in addition to that we also inspected the overpass bridges on the I-24 east bound route. We did find that it appears that the bridge over Belvoir had been struck but inspection team did look that and that bridge is safe too.”, says T.D.O.T.’s Assistant Chief Engineer for Region 2 Joe Deering.

Deering says, “about 2:30 this afternoon we were notified that the Moore Road Bridge over I-24 east has been hit”

Authorities tell News 12 that a dump truck carrying over-sized equipment struck the Moore Road overpass.

Today TDOT and the Tennessee Highway Patrol held a press conference explaining the do’s and don’ts on the proper way to haul equipment on interstates.

“Before you move your equipment you secure your load. You need to secure your load and you need to physically measure the height of that load and the width of that load, before you move that load.”, says Lt. John Harmon with Tennessee Highway Patrol.

John Harmon with THP says it is imperative that you be familiar with the route that you’re taking.

He says what their seeing is that the majority of the strikes that are happening in the Chattanooga area are local companies going from job site to job site.

“If the height of the load is more than thirteen feet six inches tall -that is the requirement. If it’s over thirteen feet six inches tall, you’re required to get a T.D.O.T. permit.”

Officials did not release the name of the driver from Tuesday afternoon’s accident. Law enforcement are concerned with the frequency of similar incidents involving commercial trucks traveling down our highways.

“Unfortunately recently in our area it’s happening too frequently. That’s why we’re here today with the director of T.D.O.T. and we’re trying to let the industry know that we’re watching.”

Federal law requires T.D.O.T. to inspect all bridges and tunnels in their assigned areas at least every two years.