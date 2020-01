CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s Gang Unit officers have arrested a suspect in the Rawlings Street shooting from December.

23 year old D-Marquis Bell faces five counts of Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

- Advertisement -

On the afternoon of December 28th, a 26 year old woman went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Rawlings Street in East Chattanooga.