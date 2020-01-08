Former Mocs QB Cole Copeland Rejoining the Team

A familiar face is back with the Chattanooga football team. UTC’s sports information has confirmed that former Mocs quarterback Cole Copeland has rejoined the team after missing the last two seasons. Copeland was suspended for the entire 2018 season reportedly for academics. During his true freshman season in 2017, the former Bradley Central stand-out wound up starting six games, where he threw for over 1,100 yards with seven touchdowns. Copeland will be with the team when they crank up spring drills. Chattanooga must find a new quarterback this year following the graduation of senior Nick Tiano.