Flagging revenues cloud chance for Georgia teacher raises

ATLANTA (AP) – As Georgia lawmakers consider education issues in the 2020 legislative session, slowing state revenues may make it hard to raise teacher pay.

Gov. Brian Kemp has promised teachers an additional $2,000 raise atop the $3,000 lawmakers funded last year.

But education groups say it appears the state can’t afford more than $300 million for the raise. Lawmakers could debate paying for more students to attend private schools.

Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods could push changes to how Georgia’s public schools are graded.

Kemp also wants to trim spending growth on dual enrollment by high school students in college classes.