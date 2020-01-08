Doctor: Scans show Alabama governor cancer-free

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (AP) – A doctor says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is currently free of lung cancer.

In a statement released Wednesday by the governor’s office, Dr. Alex Whitley said scans showed no sign of the cancer she was diagnosed with last year.

Whitley is with Central Alabama Radiation Oncology.

He says Ivey will continue to be monitored, but he considers her to be cured. Ivey received radiation treatments three months ago after being diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer.

The 75-year-old thanked God, her medical team and citizens of the state for their support.