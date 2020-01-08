Dalton Police ask for help with 2002 cold case shooting

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Detectives with the Dalton Police Department and GBI are looking into a cold case.

Eighteen years ago, 31 year old Timoteo Ruiz-Leon was gunned down at the Tienda Ruiz on East Murray Avenue.

- Advertisement -

His murder was never solved, but investigators have never given up their hunt for the suspect.

They believe robbery was the motive for the crime.

The store closed in the years since and it is now a salon.

Investigators believe there are people out there who have information.

Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier says “We are waiting for somebody to come forward with that piece of information that ties it all together and really it doesn’t even need to be necessarily, I know who did this, but sometimes that little piece of information that you know that you may not think is significant is the thing that is going to blow it wide open.”

If you have information about this cold case, call the Dalton police department.