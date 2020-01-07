Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – January 7th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Light Showers Ending & A Nice Couple Days Ahead. the Weekend? Not So Much.



Expect cloudy skies through the morning with a few passing showers. Lows between between 47 & 53. After a damp start, more sunshine quickly returning for Tuesday afternoon. It will be breezy as well with highs in the low & perhaps mid 50’s.

Clear and cold Tuesday night with lows by Wednesday morning between 28 & 32 in most areas.

Lots of sunshine and nice for tomorrow.Wednesday afternoon, expect highs in the upper 50’s. Becoming partly cloudy, still dry, and mild Thursday with highs near 60.

This weekend: Becoming cloudy with areas of rain moving by Saturday morning in from the Southwest, and highs in the 60’s. Scattered showers and storms likely again for Saturday afternoon and evening. Some sun and drier for Sunday.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

