TVA spilling water through Chattanooga before next rain system arrives

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee River has been closed to commercial traffic below Chattanooga to prepare for even more rains next week.

TVA is spilling water from the upper lakes in the system to the lower ones before the next big rain system arrives over the weekend, threatening potential flooding.

That means 700,000 gallons per second through Chickamauga Dam today and for the next few days.

The high flows have cause officials to shutdown river traffic through the Nickajack Gorge.

Hamilton County also reports that both the boat ramps and fishing peers have been closed at the Tennessee Riverwalk because of high water.