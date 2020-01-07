Strong earthquake rocks Puerto Rico, knocks out power island-wide

San Juan — A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

One report said a tsunami alert was issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. According to the Reuters news service, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was “no significant tsunami threat” but there was a “very small possibility of tsunami waves along coasts located nearest the epicenter”.

- Advertisement -

Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority reported an island-wide blackout.

Trending News

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. It initially gave the magnitude as 6.6 but later adjusted it.

Agence France Presse said it hit 8-and-a-half miles south of the city of Ponce.

There were no immediate report of injuries or damage but the power outage made it hard to obtain information.

A 5.8-magnitude quake that struck early Monday morning collapsed five homes in the southwest coastal town of Guanica and heavily damaged dozens of others. It also caused small landslides and power outages.