Red Wolves sign Chattanooga native Ricketts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release) — Pending league approval, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC announce Jonathan Ricketts as their first new signing of 2020. Ricketts, a product of the USL League 2 Dalton Red Wolves Team, led the Dalton Red Wolves in both goals and assists in 2019, and made the All-Conference Starting eleven. Born and raised in Chattanooga, 2019 was a full year for Ricketts. Aside from his soccer accolades, he graduated from Bryan College in Dayton, TN, got married, and signed his first professional soccer contract all in December of 2019.

“It’s a blessing to launch my professional career in my hometown where I know I already have a lot of support. It’s really inspiring and encouraging to be able to represent my city and community at the professional level” says Ricketts. “I’ve been training diligently this winter and am looking forward to the start of pre-season, and being able to meet the guys. Later Ricketts said, “Being a part of the Red Wolves is such a special opportunity. This is a culture that I want to be a part of, and am excited to be led by Coach Obleda and the veteran players.”

The club is excited about signing Ricketts, and with much anticipation look forward to seeing him compete at this level. GM and President, Sean McDaniel said, “Rickett’s embodies the Path To Pro goal within our organization and the USL. We want to create a platform for young talent in Chattanooga, and Ricketts is the first Chattanoogan to breakthrough to the professional ranks.”

Founded in 2018, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC is a professional soccer club in Chattanooga, Tenn. The USL League One founding member is led by business executive Robert (Bob) Martino and President & GM Sean McDaniel. In just over a year since the club’s inception, Red Wolves SC have played their inaugural professional season, launched the elite Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves of the WPSL, launched two USL League Two pre-professional teams in Dalton and Park City, launched three youth academies, Chattanooga, Dalton, and Park City and has begun construction on Tennessee’s first professional soccer-specific stadium.

For more information on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, follow us on social media: @ChattRedWolves on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.