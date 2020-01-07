No agreement for Whitfield County service strategy

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – After meeting all day behind closed doors, elected officials in Whitfield County failed to reach an agreement over a new Service Delivery Strategy.

The meeting involved Whitfield commissioners and leaders from Dalton and other cities in the county.

Judge Ralph Van Pelt, Jr. ordered them to sit down and try to hammer out an agreement over how to divide tax dollars and services.

Georgia requires every county to negotiate an SDS every ten years.

Whitfield leaders failed to meet their October deadline for a new deal.

Another state judge is moderating the sessions.

After wrapping up tonight at six, the discussions should continue on another day.