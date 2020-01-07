The Latest: Trump tweets ‘All is well!’ after missile attack

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – President Donald Trump says “All is well!” after more than a dozen Iranian missiles were fired at two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq. Trump tweets that casualty and damage assessments are ongoing but adds, “So far, so good!” He says he will be making a statement on the strikes Wednesday morning. Iranian state TV says the missile strikes were retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.

By NASSER KARIMI, AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran’s foreign minister is calling a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops a “proportionate measures in self-defense.” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also tweeted early Wednesday that Iran does not seek escalation or war, but will defend itself against any aggression. Zarif’s tweet follows Iran’s missile attack that was in revenge for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike last week in Baghdad.

