Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Ooltewah.

OOLTEWAH, Tenn (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office confirms they are responding to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood in Ooltewah.

Police say the shooting at the 8500 block of Horseshoe Bend Lane and the call came in right before 9:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff’s office says no other details are available at this time, but detectives have been requested at the scene.

HCSO says more information will be released once it becomes available.

We will continue to update you when we know more.