Corrections Deputy charged with burglary of a business

UPDATE: A Police affidavit shows the arrest stems from an incident early this morning at the Five Points Complex parking garage on the North Shore.

The officer says Bruns broke into several vehicles, took items out and threw them across the garage.

The officer tracked him by following a trail of items tossed down the stairwell.

He says they spotted Bruns while he was going through a Ford F-150 and throwing out items.

The report says they found blood drops on the floors and door handles of the complex.

The officer also noted that an Uber driver had earlier called in a report about a rider who was too drunk to give him an address to drop him off.

______________

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Sheriff has placed a corrections deputy on administrative leave after he was arrested by Chattanooga Police.

Samuel Bruns faces ten counts of both burglary and vandalism charges plus public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened while he was off duty.

Bruns was hired last May.

he now faces a county Internal Affairs Investigation in addition to the criminal charges.