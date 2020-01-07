Chattanooga Police investigate shooting where victim was chased by a car

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Brainerd.

Officers found the victim on Greenview Drive just before 1 AM.

He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police determined that the 20 year old male was chased by a vehicle from a block over on Cameron Lane.

The vehicle fled after the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.