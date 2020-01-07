CFC flips Dixon away from Red Wolves

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Former Chattanooga Red Wolves defender Richard Dixon became the first professional signee for the Chattanooga FC.

Dixon rejoins his collegiate coach Bill Elliott as CFC’s first official player for the 2020 season.

- Advertisement -

Dixon played this past season across town as a starter with the Red Wolves — until a foot injury sidelined him for the majority of the season.

Dixon becomes the first player to flip from the USL League One Red Wolves to the now NISA club the Chattanooga FC.