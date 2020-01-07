I 24 shut down over wide load damage

UPDATE: TDOT confirms that they have pulled over a suspect vehicle at the Ringgold Road exit on I 75 in front of Bass Pro Shops. Their camera shows it is a dump truck pulling a backhoe with a long arm. The concern is if that arm may have hit more bridges on I 24.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – TDOT officials blame an oversized load for closing I 24 eastbound this afternoon through Chattanooga.

They say the truck hit the McBrien Road overpass around 2:30 and left debris in the eastbound lanes.

Crews have had to take traffic off the interstate during the cleanup and closed Moore Road over the interstate.

TDOT is also checking the other bridges to see the truck may have hit them also.

They report the truck driver left the scene, but they have pulled it over further down the highway.

They are not expecting to clear it all up until after 7:30 tonight.