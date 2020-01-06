Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – January 6th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Chilly Start For The Week As A Weak Front Comes in.

A weak front will pass early Monday morning, and that will bring temperatures to the mid 30s for the area, and some folks will dip into the upper 20’s. This means means kids going to school this morning will need to bundle up. Highs in the mid 50s this afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Overnight tonight brings our next rain showers, & those will last into Tuesday morning, dropping maybe a couple tenths of an inch of rain. That clears by the early Tuesday afternoon, and partly sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day. Slightly cooler highs, with most areas between 50 & 53.

Wednesday and Thursday are dry… but increasing clouds Thursday evening as a large rain system comes in Friday and stays until Sunday morning.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

