UTC student creates app to help people with food allergies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A UTC student is coming up with a way to make it easier for people with food allergies to find out what’s in products at the grocery store.

UTC student Kaylin Underwood knows how hard it can be for people who can’t eat certain foods.

“I just grew up with a lot of friends and kids that had allergies around me and a lot of times when I was trying to go on a diet or someone in my family was, it was really hard to find the ingredients in foods because they are so small in the back of boxes,” Underwood said.

She decided to create an app called AllerX. People can put in allergies they have and it creates a profile for them. They can add their family members to it as well.

“It has a database of every single scanable item in the grocery store and the ingredients that are listed in them. And it will alert you to any of the allergies or food products you are trying to avoid in your food,” Underwood said.

Underwood recently won a competition at UTC called HatchIt.

“I was like I am going to go for it and get the name out there and see what I can do with it and see if other people are going to believe in this idea and they did and I got first place in the competition and I got legal aid out of it and a package with Co.Starters in Chattanooga, which is going to be a great 9 week program that I am going to participate in and it is going to be awesome and hopefully it will get this thing off the ground,” Underwood said.

She is excited to make this idea a reality.

“This is going to be really good if I can get it going and I can take all the help that I can get from people and I am excited about it. As long as I put in the work and time it needs, I think it will be great,” Underwood said.

Underwood’s goal is to finish the app within the next five months.