Rossville man arrested for stealing packages from porches

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A Rossville man accused of stealing packages from porches in Walker County has been arrested.

Richard Benitez, 53, was booked at the Walker County Detention Facility on two counts of theft by taking. He was then released on bond.

A tip on Saturday led detectives to Benitez’s home, where they found about 25 packages.

Detectives are working with law enforcement in Catoosa County and Hamilton County to identify victims linked to the thefts in those areas.

The Sheriff says as the investigation continues, additional charges against Benitez are possible.