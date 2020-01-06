Ringgold bank robber sentenced

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – It was a fingerprint that finally ended a bank robbery spree on the Georgia/Tennessee/Alabama borders.

Proseuctors say Garrett Storm Hickey robbed three banks in 2016.

- Advertisement -

They included the holdup of a bank in Ringgold on May 4, 2016.

He had already been arrested for robbing a bank in Murfreesboro by using a threatening note and demanding exactly $1,400.

The three 2016 robberies all used the same method and asked for the same amount of money.

Hickey was prosecuted for the Tennessee holdup based on a fingerprint.

Later, the GBI crime lab was able to match that print to one at the Ringgold robbery.

He was sentenced to three years by a federal judge for the three robberies.