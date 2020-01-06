Ricky Gervais slams Hollywood in Golden Globes speech

Golden Globes host and comedian Ricky Gervais slammed Hollywood during his scathing 8-minute monologue to open the awards ceremony. The unapologetic Gervais also took aim at stars’ relationships with tech companies and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in his speech Sunday night.

Gervais, who hosted the show for the fifth time, warned the audience before ripping them on stage for the 77th annual Golden Globes. “Let’s have a laugh at your expense,” he said. “Remember they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon and there’s no sequel, so remember that.”

Ricky Gervais speaks onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Handout

He called out the stars in attendance for being friends with Epstein, a convicted sex offender and a wealthy financier with powerful friends who authorities say killed himself in a New York City jail. “I know he’s your friend but I don’t care,” he said. “You had to make you’re own way here in your own plane, didn’t you?”

Gervais criticized Hollywood for being vocal with the causes they advocate for, but turning a blind eye to the companies that pay them.

“Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” he said, with Apple CEO Tim Cook in attendance. “Well, you say you’re woke but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?”

Before concluding his monologue, he told them to not make a “political speech” when accepting an award. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” he said. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

Gervais also went after actress Felicity Huffman, who was among the parents who pleaded in the college admissions scandal and served two weeks in prison for paying $15,000 to have a test proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

“But you came here in your limos. I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” he said. “It’s her daughter I feel sorry for. OK? That must be the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to her. And her dad was in ‘Wild Hogs.'”

