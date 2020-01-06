Pelosi says House will vote on war powers resolution this week

The House will vote on a war powers resolution this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats Sunday. Pelosi said in a letter that, “The House will introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution” in order “to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran.”

She explained that the resolution “is similar to the one introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate,” adding that it “reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”

Congressional Democrats have complained that President Trump ordered the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani without first consulting with or informing the so-called Gang of Eight top lawmakers. The Democrats have also stressed that only Congress can declare war.

Mr. Trump did meet the 48-hour deadline required by the War Powers Act to tell Congress of the strike, but the document was completely classified and no version was released to the public.

The House resolution effort will be led by first-term Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA and Defense Department analyst specializing in Shia militias.

The text of Pelosi’s letter is below: