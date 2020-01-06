Judge finally closes extortion case against Commissioner Tim Boyd

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A judge has finally ended the prosecution of County Commissioner Tim Boyd.

The commissioner was charged with extortion in the case of secretly recorded phone conversations between Boyd and his political opponent Brent Lambert.

- Advertisement -

The case went to trial more than a year ago.

At that time, a judge dismissed the more serious extortion charge, but the jury deadlocked on a attempted extortion charge.

Now another judge has finally dismissed that secondary charge, ending the prosecution.

Commissioner Boyd has always accused Hamilton County District Attorney General Neil Pinkston of a political prosecution, by filing charges against him just three weeks before the election.

Lambert revealed the recordings in a press conference with the media.

Boyd won re-election anyway.

In a statement today, he still claims the D-A “weaponized” the judicial system against him.

“The case never had any merit, the jury saw that it had no merit and the district attorney had many chances to do the right thing, but he didn’t. You can’t help by wonder why.”

“It took DA Pinkston 441 days to dismiss a charge that should have dismissed within weeks of the mistrial, but the district attorney didn’t act.”