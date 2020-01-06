The Health Clinic keeps students in class at CGLA

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy has another way to keep its students healthy.

The school now has a health clinic to meet the medical needs of its student body.

- Advertisement -

News 12’s David Moore has another example of What’s Right With Our Schools.

Saundra: Dr. Swafford and I were discussing, a couple years ago as far as how to address chronic absenteeism and keeping the girls in school. Because so many kids were having to leave school because they were ill and things of that nature.

Natural Sound: Under, under your tongue close your mouth ok.

Saundra: They were able to put together a school health clinic and the main emphasis on it is to keep kids in school as much as possible. And if we can treat them as far as their illnesses and school, then we keep them learning because they are not absent from the classroom.

They were able to put together a school health clinic and the main emphasis on it is to keep kids in school as much as possible. And if we can treat them as far as their illnesses and school, then we keep them learning because they are not absent from the classroom.

Yesenia: This is a great thing because when you are sick and when you are deeply sick, you don’t have to go all the way to the hospital; which is time consuming.

Natural Sound: Deep breath. And out.

LaKe: It’s like more time efficient and cost efficient because not all of the time that our parents have to be able to bring us, and get off from work to go the doctor. Or they have the money to go.

Justin: It was truly a blessing. We are able to now provide a means in which our students can be seen in a trusted setting. With an actual physician who can really make some more in-depth diagnoses.

Saundra: We’re not only just see the kids but we also see staff. So if anyone is acutely ill sometimes there is a convenience to be able to be seen here in the clinic.

we’re not only just see the kids but we also see staff. So if anyone is acutely eel sometimes there is a convenience to be able to be seen here in the clinic.

Natural Sound: We just see that it continues to go on the path.

Saundra: last semester in the winter, I was able to diagnose a couple of cases of the flu. So I was able to treat them fast and in that state we only had two students the entire semester to have flu.

Justin: So the Kohl’s for the students is nothing. Faculty and staff pay a co-pay of about 30 bucks. So the girls, they really feel comfortable with Dr. Williams and so they can go in there and talk to her and be open. They know she’s going to be honest. I think that translates into the students actually wanting to come to school and not worry about the healthcare component.