Georgia’s new GOP senator sworn into office amid impeachment

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – A Republican businesswoman has been sworn in as Georgia’s newest U.S. senator.

Kelly Loeffler takes office amid a presidential impeachment and rising tensions with Iran.

- Advertisement -

Loeffler was appointed by Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, even though President Donald Trump and his conservative allies has pushed for congressman Doug Collins, a Trump loyalist and top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

Loeffler has already said she plans to vote against removing the president.

She is replacing veteran GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired because of health problems.

Loeffler will face a special election for her seat in November.